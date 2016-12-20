Man to register as a lifetime sex offender

MIAMI COUNTY — Miami County Common Pleas Judge Jeannine Pratt sentenced Brandon Cantrell, 37, of Tipp City, to serve 51 months in prison and register as a sex offender for the rest of his life on Monday.

Cantrell was sentenced to serve 18 months for fourth-degree gross sexual imposition and 42 months for third-degree sexual battery. Those sentences will run concurrently with one another. Cantrell was also sentenced to serve nine months in prison for fourth-degree failure to comply with police. That sentence will run consecutively with his previous sentence.

Miami County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Brandon Cantrell, 37, of Tipp City, at gunpoint in the parking lot of a real estate company in Vandalia after a short pursuit on Aug. 23.

Cantrell did not comment during his sentencing hearing.

Miami County Assistant Prosecutor Paul Watkins said Cantrell’s conduct “was nothing short of despicable” in regards to the sexual misconduct charges. Cantrell was indicted by a grand jury for the sex offenses, which occurred from Oct. 1, 2015, to Feb. 17, 2016, with a female family member.

The victim’s mother had a statement read in court describing Cantrell’s conduct and the aftermath it has brought to the family.

Judge Pratt noted Cantrell expressed no genuine remorse for his conduct.

Cantrell received 119 days of jail credit. He also was labeled a Tier III sex offender and must register his address every 90 days for the rest of his life. Cantrell will also serve five years of mandatory post release control.

Cantrell had a felony warrant for his arrest related to sexual misconduct charges when a deputy on patrol in the area of South County Road 25-A around the Montgomery and Miami county lines spotted Cantrell. Cantrell initially pulled over, but then fled southbound. Cantrell ran several stop signs and weaved in and out of traffic around cars. The pursuit reached speeds between 70-75 miles per hour.

Cantrell eventually pulled over into the Coldwell Banker parking lot near the intersection of North Dixie Drive and Inverness Avenue in Vandalia. He was ordered out of the vehicle at gunpoint by a Miami County deputy and a Vandalia police officer. Cantrell complied with the officers’ orders and was arrested without further incident.

Cantrell http://vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_MUGSHOTS_34256791_cmyk.jpg Cantrell

Cantrell fled from deputies last August