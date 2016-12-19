Lady Aviators roll over Troy

VANDALIA — On Tuesday, the Butler Lady Aviators basketball team hosted Troy in their third divisional game. The Aviators came into the game following a gut-wrenching loss to Greenville by four points. That loss moved them out of first place in the GWOC North division. Butler looked to climb back up in the rankings by getting their fifth win of the season.

The Aviators played with vengeance from the first tip off. They took an early lead, and never looked back. At the half, Butler led 27-10. Their success continued in the second half as they cruised to a double-digit victory. The final score of this divisional showdown was the Aviators on top 43-32.

The Aviators opened the game strong playing lockdown defense and executing on the offensive end. After falling behind 4-2 early, Butler rattled off an 18-2 run to take command. Four different Aviators scored in the opening quarter, as they continued to spread the ball around offensively. In addition to the success on the offensive end, Butler also shut down Troy defensively. The Aviators held the Trojans to only four total points in the quarter. Sophomore Tyree Fletcher contributed in the Aviators success as she added six points in the first. At the end of the opening quarter, Butler led the Trojans by a score of 18-4.

The Aviators extended their lead in the second quarter with success on both ends of the floor. At the half, Butler led by 17 points, with a score of 27-10.

The second half was much like the first. Despite being outscored in the third quarter, the Lady Aviators showed great poise as they continued to control the contest. The Aviators were outscored 13-7 in the third period, but still maintained a double-digit lead at the end of the quarter. Junior Willow Knight helped the Aviators throughout the contest as she facilitated the basketball and added nine points. At the end of three quarters, Butler led by a score of 34-23.

The final quarter was just a formality for the Aviators, as they tied Troy with nine points each. The Aviators continued to play physical on both ends of the floor, while they allowed younger players to gain experience. Sophomore Abbie Schoenherr added two free throws for Butler in the final quarter of play.

This Victory moved the Aviators into a tie for second place in the GWOC North Division.

The Lady Aviators were led by Tyree Fletcher with 12 points, followed by Willow Knight and Olivia Schoenherr with 9 and Brittney Petrosky with 8.

Tyree Fletcher goes in for two of her game-high 12 points versus Troy. http://vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Fletcher-1.jpg Tyree Fletcher goes in for two of her game-high 12 points versus Troy. Photo by Gannon Godsey Olivia Schoenherr drives around a Lady Trojan defender. http://vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Olivia-Schoenherr.jpg Olivia Schoenherr drives around a Lady Trojan defender. Photo by Gannon Godsey Willow Knight looks to pass. http://vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Willow-Knight.jpg Willow Knight looks to pass. Photo by Gannon Godsey Zoie Franklin makes a move to the basket. http://vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Zoie-Franklin-1.jpg Zoie Franklin makes a move to the basket. Photo by Gannon Godsey

By Gannon Godsey For the Drummer

Reach Gannon Godsey at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

