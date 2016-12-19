St. Christopher students win Peace Poster contest

VANDALIA — St. Christopher sixth graders, supervised by art teacher Mr Terry Rasor, recently participated in the 29th Annual Peace Poster Contest sponsored by Lions Clubs International. This is the 11th year that St. Christopher students have participated.

The objective is to emphasize to youngsters the importance of world peace and too provide an opportunity for them to express themselves artistically. This years Theme is “A Celebration of Peace.” There were 39 entries by the St Christopher students. Entries were judged on originality, artistic merit, and expression of the Peace Theme. Each student also provided a statement on Peace.

Vandalia’s first place entry also won at the Lions District level and has been sent on to Columbus for judging at the state level. The State winner will then go on to the International level. Local winners were recognized at a Student Body Assembly on Dec. 14 by Program Chairman Lion “Bud” Brown and Club President Ted Sheline.

Winners were First place – Kailey Smith; second place – Samantha Prikkel; third place – Chloe Steiner. Receiving honorable mention was Sam Brown, Alessa Day, Grace Martin, and Garrett Sass.

St. Christopher students recently participated in the 29th Annual Lions Club Peace Poster Contest. Pictured left to right are Kailey Smith, Samantha Prikkel, Chloe Steiner, Alessa Day, Grace Martin, Garrett Sass, and Sam Brown. http://vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_StChrisPeacePoster.jpeg St. Christopher students recently participated in the 29th Annual Lions Club Peace Poster Contest. Pictured left to right are Kailey Smith, Samantha Prikkel, Chloe Steiner, Alessa Day, Grace Martin, Garrett Sass, and Sam Brown. Contributed photo