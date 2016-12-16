Vandalia City Council to discuss County Fairgrounds proposal

VANDALIA — The ongoing discussions about where to locate the Montgomery County Fairgrounds will include Vandalia according to City Manager Jon Crusey.

The item is slated for discussion during the Vandalia City Council’s work session on Monday evening which begins at 6 p.m. in the large conference room at the Municipal Building.

According to Crusey’s weekly letter to council on Friday, Greg Wallace, Executive Director at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds contacted the city about possibly relocating to 80 acres on Webster Street near the Animal Resource Center.

Vandalia is at least the third city the Fairgrounds have considered relocating to. Sites in Brookville and Huber Heights have been considered publicly and Trotwood has also expressed interest in the Fairgrounds.

Earlier this week county officials announced that the Fairgrounds current property would be sold to the University of Dayton and Premier Health for $15 million.

Crusey said that staff met with Wallace on December 1 to discuss the project which would be at an initial investment of around $13 million.

“Mr. Wallace questioned whether having the fairgrounds in Vandalia is something that City Council is interested in, and indicated they are interested in locating in a community where they are welcome,” Crusey wrote.

During the meeting, Wallace indicated that the Fairgrounds would like to build an Agriculture Event Center that could host events year round to attract events previously hosted at the Airport Expo Center and Hara Arena. Both of those venues have closed in the past year.

The site would also have around 150 sites for RV camping. Wallace was unsure if a horse track would be built.

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@civitasmedia.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

