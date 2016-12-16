Englewood woman sentenced in death of Butler Twp. man

DAYTON — Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr. announced today that Elyssa M. Davis, 33, of Englewood, was sentenced to two years in prison for her convictions on charges relating to the overdose death of 48‐year‐old Kelly L. Vogler, of Butler Township.

On November 2, 2015, a friend of Vogler called 911 after finding him deceased inside his home on Old Springfield Road in Butler Township.

The Coroner determined the cause of death to be acute drug intoxication from a mixture of Fentanyl, Alprazolam, and ethanol.

Davis purchased the illegal drug mixture and assisted Vogler with injecting the drugs. Vogler collapsed almost immediately. Davis left Vogler lying on the floor and left the residence without seeking any medical attention for him.

On March 28, 2016, Davis was indicted on one count of Involuntary Manslaughter and one count of Corrupting Another with Drugs. She was found guilty as charged on both counts on November 16, 2016.

“Heroin and Fentanyl are insidious drugs and they cause an incredible number of overdose deaths in our community,” Heck said. “When another person provides these drugs that result in an overdose death, it simply compounds the problem. Anyone who sells, gives or provides any illegal drug to another person who then dies from an overdose will be prosecuted and held accountable for the victim’s death. This defendant fled the residence and never assisted the victim by calling 911.”

Davis was also sentenced to Community Control Sanctions and the Monday program in an unrelated case, 2016‐CR‐1028, having been found guilty of Tampering With Evidence. That sentence is stayed until she is released from prison, at which time she will go into the Monday program.

Davis provided victim with fatal dose of heroin

By Ron Nunnari Rnunnari@civitasmedia.com

Reach the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office at: (937) 225-5757. General Information available at: info@mcpo.com

